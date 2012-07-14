Jay Paterno On The Freeh Report: There Are No New Facts, Just Some New Interpretations

Joe Paterno’s son, Jay Paterno, went on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” to talk about the release of the Freeh Report and what it means for his father and his legacy. And to no surprise, Jay Paterno continues to defend his father by challenging the importance of the Freeh report and whether it actually shed any new light on the matter.



“Well, I think everybody needs to keep some things in perspective. This is not a legal document in any way. This has a much lower bar and burden of proof. It’s really an opinion. There are no new facts in here after three million documents and 400-plus interviews. There are really no new facts, just some new interpretations of things.”

Here’s the entire interview in which he addresses some of the allegations specifically…





