Jay Leno's Move To 10 Will Have Young Viewers Running To Cable

From the darkest corners of cable television, the word is that the major networks will lose up to 10% of their prime viewers–Americans between 18-49. The reason: Jay Leno and the conversion to digital television.



Turner Broadcasting researcher Jack Wakshlag says as the mandatory conversion to digital happens this year, more people will be signing up for cable service, something that naturally drives them away from network shows to cable channels.

And Leno? Well, he skews towards older viewers and the young one who might watch a drama at 10, will be flipping channels looking for something else when his show kicks off.

But, as Joe Flint on Company Town reminds us: Cable nets have 60% of the prime-time share this season, but broadcast networks grabbed 71% of prime-time advertising dollars.

