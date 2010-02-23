Jay Leno's Tonight Show Guest List: Sarah Palin, Lindsey Vonn, Simon Cowell, More

Jay Leno is returning to his old Tonight Show throne on March 1 and he plans to bring Sarah Palin, Lindsey Vonn and Simon Cowell along with him.



Jay needs to bring back NBC’s late night mojo ratings. Of course, guests will be his biggest asset and he has a few biggies to give him a boost.

Here’s the full list:

Monday, March 1 – Guests include Jamie Foxx, Olympic Gold Medal Skier Lindsey Vonn and a musical performance by Brad Paisley

Tuesday, March 2 – Guests include Sarah Palin, Olympic Gold Medal Snowboarder Shaun White

Wednesday, March 3 – “Jaywalk All-Stars” with the Cast of “Jersey Shore,” Chelsea Handler, the most decorated American Winter Olympian of all time Speed Skater Apolo Anton Ohno and a musical performance by Avril Lavigne

Thursday, March 4 – Guests include Matthew McConaughey and Jason Reitman

Friday, March 5 – Guests include Morgan Freeman and Meredith Vieira

Monday, March 8 – Guests include Simon Cowell

Tuesday, March 9 – Guests include Christoph Waltz, Animal Expert Dave Salmoni and a musical performance by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

Wednesday, March 10 – Guests include Kristen Stewart and Guy Fieri

Thursday, March 11 – Guests include Dana Carvey and Kim Kardashian, with a musical performance by Colbie Caillat

Friday, March 12 – Guests include Dakota Fanning and Judd Apatow

