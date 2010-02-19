Jay Leno's Cheesy New Promo Video

NBC is revving up to debut Jay Leno’s return to the Tonight Show on March 1. So they debuted a new in-house spot during the Olympics to make viewers forgive and forget.



Jay is driving the same sporty car he drove in original commercials for his 10 p.m. show, but the Beatles coax him to “get back to where you once belonged.”

USA Today calls it a “restrained relaunch” compared to his 10 p.m. shift. Experts say the new/old Tonight Show will do better than it did when Conan O’Brien was at the helm. But Jay may never get back his original late night king mojo. “The damage to the Leno brand is real,” Sam Armando of ad firm SMGx said.



