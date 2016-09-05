Here are Jay Leno's words of wisdom about cars

Former “Tonight Show” host and comedy legend Jay Leno is one of the most prominent car guys in the Hollywood. Housed in a series of aeroplane hangars at Burbank Airport, his collection of over 200 cars and motorcycles are the envy of many around the world. Not only does Leno drive the cars, but he, along with a team of mechanics, also help to maintain and restore many of his priceless collection. In addition, the late night legend also possesses a near encyclopedic knowledge of automobiles and its history.

Business Insider had the chance to chat with Leno in 2014, and he imparted some of his automotive wisdom.

On what draws him to a particular car NBC Universal/ Walker Dalton 'I like cars that are ahead of their times, and that were noble failures because they were built to a higher standard than the consumer needed. Cars like the Wills Sainte Claire or the Duesenberg.'* *Wills Sainte Claire and Duesenberg were two upstart car companies from the 1920-30s who technologically advanced cars. On how he felt when he was finally legal to drive Twitter/Jaguar 'I was born the day I got my licence. When I was a kid, if I wanted to go somewhere and see things, you have to get in your car and actually go. ' On how he chooses a restaurant Melia Robinson/Business Insider 'If there isn't a parking space out front or I can't see my car from the window, we're eating somewhere else.' On how environmental laws have made cars more efficient and Los Angeles less smoggy spirit of america / Shutterstock.com 'Regulations force people to do better.' On why he works on cars himself Stacie McCheaney/NBC 'When you work with your hands, you learn to appreciate how easy it is to earn money talking.' On why it's good to get away from Hollywood from time to time Getty Images for Lacoste 'Show business is like Champagne. You'll appreciate it more if you don't drink it everyday' On why being your own mechanic still matters Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider 'When you fix something with your hands it gives you a sense of accomplishment and a sense of self worth.'

