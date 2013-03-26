Jay Leno Awkwardly Responds To Questions About Being Replaced

Extra TV caught up with Jay Leno on Sunday and asked the “Tonight Show” host about rumours he’s being replaced by Jimmy Fallon.

“Is your relationship with NBC OK?” asks the cameraman, to which Leno pretends to answer, but moves his lips without actually saying any words.

But when asked if Jimmy Fallon is going to replace him, Leno jokingly responds, “I hope so.”

Watch the awkward video below:

