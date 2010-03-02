Jay Leno Swats At Conan O'Brien On First Tonight Show Return

Jay Leno returned to his old 11:30 Tonight Show slot last night. He plugged Tuesday’s guest lineup, which includes Fox News correspondent Sarah Palin and she “has never been on a late night show.”



As Nikke Finke points out, “WRONG!” Palin sat across from Conan on his “Tonight Show” on Dec. 11, 2009.

Does Jay just want to pretend Conan never existed?

During his monologue, Jay wasn’t afraid to take a swipe at NBC either. He mentioned that skiing athlete Lindsey Vonn would be on. “When it comes to going downhill no ones faster… except NBC.”

Here’s his monologue:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.