Jay Leno Supports Detroit Bailout, Doesn't Mind Paying More Taxes

Now that Jay Leno’s in a lame-duck position at NBC, he seems to have no problem telling people what he really thinks. On yesterday’s Tonight Show he offered his unsolicited opinion on two major economic issues: He’s in favour of the Detroit bailout to save American manufacturing as a matter of national security, which frankly we hadn’t thought of, and he would be happy paying more taxes. Considering that he’s been living off his stand-up income and just saving his Tonight Show paychecks, he should have plenty to spare.



Also, he hated CNN’s hologram, and guest Anderson Cooper said he kind of liked it. Anderson, come on!

Here are the relevant portions of Jay’s interview with Anderson, courtesy of Hulu.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.