Jay Leno Perfectly Explains Why Jaguar's New Sports Car Is So Good

When he’s not filming “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” the late night host spends much of his time with his famed car collection, and producing videos for “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

In the latest episode of the internet series, Leno reviews the new Jaguar F-Type convertible, the successor to the legendary E-Type.

The F-Type has been on the road for a few months now, and it’s been thoroughly reviewed. But Leno came up with a point we had not heard before: “It’s like a Mustang that went to college at Oxford.”

The loud exhaust and powerful V8 engine recall the muscle cars of the 1960s, while the excellent handling and English heritage give it a refined feel. It’s an excellent summary of why we liked the new topless Jag so much.

Overall, Leno’s verdict is very positive. The F-Type is a “real sports car,” he says. “Very well done.”

The actual drive of the F-Type starts about 15 minutes in. Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.