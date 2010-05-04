Jay Leno Recycled Old Material For His Lame White House Correspondents Dinner Routine

If you felt like you’d already heard a lot of the jokes Jay Leno cracked during his White House Correspondents Dinner routine, that’s because you probably had!



Politico edited together a video putting the WHCD wisecracks side-by-side with previous bits from “The Tonight Show” and “The Jay Leno Show.”

You can read the text here and watch the cringey 3:20 montage below:



