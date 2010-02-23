Jay Leno Promo Ad Gets A 'Creep'-y Video Parody

Remember Jay Leno’s promo video for his return to the Tonight Show, featuring the Beatles’ “Get Back (To Where You Once Belonged)?”



Well, now there’s a remix featuring Radiohead’s “Creep” for a soundtrack. Ha!

Leno has to kill it in the ratings during his first week back in the Tonight Show (set to air after the Olympics). He has to bring back those pre-late night debacle numbers and quality. Or else. The PR will only get worse.

Do you think he’ll mention the “Creep” reference in the monologue? We’ll see about that.

Watch the new parody:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.