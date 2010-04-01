Jay Leno On Conan O'Brien Debacle: We Both 'Got Screwed'

Jay Leno sat down with Joy Behar after her appearance on The Tonight Show and told the HLN TV show host that, yes, Conan O’Brien “got screwed” by NBC (GE). But so did he.



“Conan got screwed. I got screwed,” he said.

“I mean this is TV. The reason showbiz pays a lot of money is so when you get screwed you got something left over.”

“Conan was treated terribly and I was treated terribly and guys make a decision. I think Conan will come back and he’ll be strong. And you know we’ll all compete against one another.”

“We’ll see who wins.”



