Leno: I Wouldn't Trade Places With Letterman For Anything!

Will David Letterman’s embarrassing sex scandal harm his career? Jay Leno thinks not. In an interview with Broadcasting & Cable, Leno says his old foe was never really a saint to begin with.

He’s not being a hypocrite; Dave has never set himself up as [a model citizen]. If it were me, it would kill me. I’m the guy who’s been married 29 years. But Dave has never pretended to be Mr. Moral America, he’s never set himself up that way. He’s not a hypocrite. I don’t know how it will be viewed. He doesn’t do corporate days like me, he’s not as advertiser-friendly as I am. I’m the guy when Coke or Pepsi is here, I come down and shake hands and take pictures, but he doesn’t do that. I don’t think it will have a big effect at all.

Is the media letting Letterman off the hook for his antics? As Leno sees it, “I wouldn’t trade places with Dave now for anything! I don’t think he’s getting a free pass.”

Maybe so, given the humiliating tabloid headlines. But Letterman, critically adored, gained ratings and kept advertisers happy after revealing on his CBS talk show that he sometimes sleeps with female staffers. Everyone loves a scandal!

For his part, Leno is happy being the “mainstream guy,” he tells B&C. He revels in being the underdog, and aims to disprove his large army of haters. Even if that means making phone calls to dispel the anger of local news affiliates, who are concerned that following underperforming Leno’s 10 p.m. talk show could cost them viewers.

I know this sounds really weird, but that’s how you win. I look at what makes other competitors weak: alcohol, drugs, sex, instability emotionally. And I go, “OK, let me make myself strong by being the long-distance guy.” So I try to fashion myself on the fact that emotionally I can take it. Physically I tried boxing and I got the shit kicked out of me. But emotionally I can take body shots all day long and that doesn’t really bother me. I realise that’s where my strength is. I see other comics say, “Fuck that, I’m not going back to that club, they treated me…” [And I say], “Great, I got that one.”

Read more here.

