WATCH: Paul Reiser Goes On "The Tonight Show" The Day His Show Gets Canceled

Paul Reiser must have been scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” for weeks — and he didn’t let the mere cancellation of his NBC sitcom stop him from going ahead with the visit.



Reiser (who, to be fair, also has a book out) — managed to joke about the swift and sad fate of “The Paul Reiser Show.”

When Leno asked him if he monitors what his young sons watch on television, Reiser replied that he didn’t want them watching his show.

“I took it off the air,” he joked.

Video below.



