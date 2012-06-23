Jay Leno Gets Blamed For A Comedian's Death By JJ From 'Good Times'

Photo: AP

In a soon-to-be published memoir, Jimmie “J.J.” Walker of the 70s sitcom “Good Times,” devotes an entire chapter to his relationship with Jay Leno and what he says will not have the late night host laughing.Walker, famous for his “Dyn-o-mite!” catchphrase, hired both Leno and David Letterman as writers for his sitcom in the 70s and claims that once Leno became famous, he turned his back on all of the comedians who had previously helped him out, reports Sean Daly of the New York Post.



“Because of Jay Leno, we have changed and segregated comedy,” Walker tells The Post. “In his however many years on the air, he has not broken one comic.”

Walker says that Crantz helped Leno make it big, but that Leno snubbed Crantz when he was writing for “The Tonight Show” and did not use any of his jokes.

Jay eventually fired Crantz, who died three years later—a death Walker blames on Jay. Walker says he “saw it as a suicide” and that “You knew what this was about.”

As we reported in May, Jay has certainly been getting a lot of bad press lately.

