Jay Leno May Return To TV With A Car Show On CNBC

Jay Leno’s days as Tonight Show host may be over, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of show business.

In fact, he could be coming back to primetime television with a car show on CNBC.

Jay Leno’s representatives told Business Insider that the deal hasn’t yet been confirmed and they aren’t able to comment at this time.

Sources tell entertainment trade publication Hollywood Reporter that Leno’s deal with CNBC is close to completion. Since Leno’s departure from his perch atop late night television hierarchy in February, the veteran comedian has kept busy by taking his comedy show on the road.

Leno also stars in his wildly popular NBC-produced car-centric web series, Jay Leno’s Garage that airs on YouTube. In July, the comic legend and CNBC teamed up to make an hour-long special edition of Jay Leno’s Garage that aired on the cable network.

This will be Leno’s first foray into primetime TV since the failed Jay Leno Show that aired on NBC in 2009. In 2008, Leno turned down the opportunity to helm NBC’s American adaptation of the hit BBC car show Top Gear.

