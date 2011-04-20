WATCH Anonymous CNN Staffer Suddenly Looks VERY Busy When Camera Is On Him

Caroline Shin

Jay Leno is onto a CNN newsroom staffer, who he claims is hamming it up for the TV with imaginary work calls.

The staffer always happens to get a phone call, mutters for a few seconds, and hangs up the phone. He does this behind Wolf Blitzer, Candy Crowley, and Gloria Borger

Well, sorry, buddy, but Leno is not falling for it. 

Video below.

[h/t J$]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.