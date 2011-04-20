WATCH Anonymous CNN Staffer Suddenly Looks VERY Busy When Camera Is On Him

Jay Leno is onto a CNN newsroom staffer, who he claims is hamming it up for the TV with imaginary work calls.



The staffer always happens to get a phone call, mutters for a few seconds, and hangs up the phone. He does this behind Wolf Blitzer, Candy Crowley, and Gloria Borger.

Well, sorry, buddy, but Leno is not falling for it.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[h/t J$]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.