WATCH Anonymous CNN Staffer Suddenly Looks VERY Busy When Camera Is On Him

Jay Leno is onto a CNN newsroom staffer, who he claims is hamming it up for the TV with imaginary work calls.
The staffer always happens to get a phone call, mutters for a few seconds, and hangs up the phone. He does this behind Wolf Blitzer, Candy Crowley, and Gloria Borger.
Well, sorry, buddy, but Leno is not falling for it.
Video below.
[h/t J$]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.