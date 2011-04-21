CNN Staffer Lampooned By Jay Leno Clears The Air... Sort Of

Caroline Shin
steinhauser

Jay Leno lampooned a CNN staffer on Monday night, claiming he was hamming up his hard work for TV. 

Well, that was Paul Steinhauser, CNN’s deputy political director, and he cleared the air on a CNN interview with T.J. Holmes

“I’m a popular guy here at CNN,” said Steinhauser. “People call me. People call me all the time.”

“Who has a three second conversation, Paul?,” grilled Holmes. 

Steinhauser finally explained that people are calling him to say he’s on TV, and he answers “Yeah, I know, thank you very much. Bye.” 

Video below. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.