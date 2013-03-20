Jay Leno Calls NBC Execs 'Snakes' On 'The Tonight Show'

Jay Leno continues to take jabs at NBC.
The New York Times reported the late-night host and NBC exec Robert Greenblatt have been exchanging emails over Leno’s recent jokes about the network’s failing ratings.
However, Leno isn’t showing any signs of putting a break on the jokes.
During last night’s monologue, Leno referred to the network heads as “snakes.”
Here’s what he said:
“You know the whole legend of St. Patrick, right? St. Patrick drove all the snakes out of Ireland — and then they came to the United States and became NBC executives. It’s a fascinating story.”
Check it out below:
