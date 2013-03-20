Jay Leno Calls NBC Execs 'Snakes' On 'The Tonight Show'

Jay Leno continues to take jabs at NBC.



The New York Times reported the late-night host and NBC exec Robert Greenblatt have been exchanging emails over Leno’s recent jokes about the network’s failing ratings.

However, Leno isn’t showing any signs of putting a break on the jokes.

During last night’s monologue, Leno referred to the network heads as “snakes.”

Here’s what he said:

“You know the whole legend of St. Patrick, right? St. Patrick drove all the snakes out of Ireland — and then they came to the United States and became NBC executives. It’s a fascinating story.”

Check it out below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.