Jay Leno Calls NBC Execs 'Snakes' On 'The Tonight Show'

Kirsten Acuna

Jay Leno continues to take jabs at NBC. 

The New York Times reported the late-night host and NBC exec Robert Greenblatt have been exchanging emails over Leno’s recent jokes about the network’s failing ratings

However, Leno isn’t showing any signs of putting a break on the jokes. 

During last night’s monologue, Leno referred to the network heads as “snakes.” 

Here’s what he said:

“You know the whole legend of St. Patrick, right? St. Patrick drove all the snakes out of Ireland — and then they came to the United States and became NBC executives. It’s a fascinating story.”

Check it out below: 

