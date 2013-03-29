Jay Leno Resumes Jabs At NBC — Here's Today's Buzz

- Jay Leno resumed his jabs at NBC Wednesday night. After noting that NBC’s “The Voice” and “Revolution” performed well for the network, he joked: “You know what that means? Between Easter and Passover, this is truly the season of miracles. We’re number two! And I’ve been saying that for the last week, that NBC is a big number two.”
- Forbes rundown of the wealthiest artists in hip-hop reveals Diddy is the wealthiest rapper with $580 million in the bank. Jay-Z is in second place, with $475 million; Dr. Dre is third with $350 million; Birdman is fourth with $150 million; and 50 Cent rounds out the top five with $125 million.
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt announced he’ll be launching a new variety show based off his social media platform for artists and filmmakers, HitRecord. It will air on new television channel Pivot launching this summer.
- The Academy has staged a “Wayne’s World” reunion. Mike Myers will join his former co-star Dana Carvey, producer Lorne Michaels and director Penelope Spheeris for a panel discussion and screening of “Wayne’s World” hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
- Lyle Lovett is launching a men’s western shirt line to debut in fall 2013.
- Angelina Jolie denies claims (prompted by a gold band on her ring finger) that she and Brad Pitt are secretly married.
- Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis hammed it up at Disneyland.
- “I’m not ashamed of my body,” said six-months-pregnant Kim Kardashian while wearing a body-hugging dress that showed off her baby bump.
