Jay Leno was kind enough to cite us on the Tonight Show last night.



Jay enjoyed our story about Taco Bell secretly developing a new “low-end menu.”

He had the same reaction to this news as we did.

Enjoy! (Our segment starts around the 1 minute mark, after the Reese Witherspoon joke).

