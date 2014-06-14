The 25 Coolest Cars In Jay Leno's Garage

There are few people in the world with a car collection that can rival Jay Leno’s.

Now that his 20-year stint as host of the “Tonight Show” has come to an end, Leno will undoubtedly be spending more time with his beloved cars. Located in a series of large hangars at the Burbank Airport, Leno’s Big Dog Garage has been such a sensation that his NBC-produced web series on its contents have become one of the most popular shows on Youtube, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Leno collection, which is estimated to include around 150 cars and motorcycles, ranges from daily drivers to Smithsonian-worthy museum pieces. Most of the cars are restored and looked after by Leno himself and a small team of mechanics. Even more amazing, every car in garage is licensed and legal to drive.

Here are 25 of the most interesting and historically significant autos in Jay Leno’s collection.

The 1969 Lamborghini Miura S is one of the most beautiful designs to ever come out of Italy's Bertone design house. The mid-engined Lambo is considered by many to be the original supercar. The legendary McLaren F1 (right) can reach a top speed of 240 mph, and is still stunning to look at 20 years after its debut. The sporty 1970 Mazda Cosmo helped pioneer road-going Wankel Rotary engine technology and is a predecessor to Mazda's modern RX-7 and RX-8 sports cars. The 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T and its Hemi power plant is one of most enduring icons from the 1960's muscle car era. Leno has some unique designs in his collection. The LCC Rocket is the brainchild of famous Formula One and McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray. The ultra lightweight sports car is meant to convey a pure and unfiltered driving experience. The 1954 Jaguar XK120M Coupe is one of most successful and classiest sports cars of its era. Its curvaceous styling elements have carried on in many Jaguars over the past 60 years. First introduced in 1928, the Bentley Speed 6 helped establish the company's racing tradition by winning the world famous 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1929 and 1930. Jay Leno's 1939 Lagonda V12 replica is a custom-built replica of an original Bentley Le Mans racer. The 1966 Yenko Stinger is a special high-performance edition of Chrevolet's Corvair coupe, which many saw as America's answer to the Porsche 911. Unfortunately, the car also drew the ire of Ralph Nader who published a book featuring the car called 'Unsafe at Any Speed.' Built in 2001, the street-legal Chrysler Tank Car is powered by the engine from an M47 Patton Tank. Leno's 2014 McLaren P1 was the first example of the hybrid supercar to arrive in the U.S. and is just one of 375 ever built. Jay Leno's 1963 Jaguar E-Type Coupe was added to the collection in 2013. It's a fully original example of the iconic sports car. Bugatti's Type 57 Atlantic SC is one of the most beautiful, enduring, and rare models in the company's history. Leno's copy is thought to be a highly accurate replica as the only two surviving originals are worth north of $US30 million. The 1986 Lamborghini Countach in Leno's collection was actually used as his daily driver and has over 70,000 miles on its odometer. The 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car is an extension of 1960s' America's obsession with the jet engine and the company's vision for the future. The car's turbine engine can run on everything from salad dressing to jet fuel. In its heyday, the 1931 Duesenberg Model J Town Car was the ultimate expression of American luxury. Acquired in 2005, Leno's Model J Town Car, originally owned by the Levi Strauss family, was the last un-restored Duesenberg in the U.S. Leno's 1930 Bentley 27 Litre is powered by a Rolls-Royce Merlin aircraft engine from a WWII-era Supermarine Spitfire fighter. The 1936 Cord 812, known to some as the Baby Duesenberg, was one of the most attractive and revolutionary cars of its day. The Cord sedan proved to be unreliable, but pioneered features such as enclosed headlight and front wheel-drive. The Citroen SM series is representative of the controversial and avant garde cars that came out of France in the 1970s. The SM was designed to cruise at 100 mph while coddling its occupants in complete luxury and safety. Jay Leno's 1925 Doble Steam Car was once owned by Howard Hughes. In fact, the steamer reached a top speed of 132.5 mph with the eccentric billionaire at the wheel. The groundbreaking Ariel Atom is a super minimalist track car that, like the older Rocket, can provide supercar performance in a tiny package. The 1961 Volga GAZ-21 is part of Leno's 'Eastern Bloc' collection. The comedian found the car's tank-like construction and antiquated technology to be an interesting addition to his fleet. The gorgeous Maserati 3500 GTi in Leno's collection was discovered in a barn and fully restored to included fuel injection. The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is perhaps the most famous American sports car ever built. Leno's copy is a meticulously restored 1963 coupe with the iconic split rear windows. General Motors designed and built the jet turbine-powered EcoJet from the ground up for Jay Leno's collection. The EcoJet can often by found cruising the hills around Los Angeles with the comedian behind the wheel. For buyers on a smaller budget than Jay Leno... The 10 Best Used Cars For First-Time Drivers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.