Jay Leno And Jimmy Fallon Sing Brilliant Duet About 'Tonight' Show rumours

YouTubeAmid much controversy over the “Tonight” show, NBC released a brilliant video Monday night addressing rumours of who will take over as host of the late night show.



The four-minute video features Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon lip-syncing a duet of a new version of the ballad “Tonight” from “West Side Story.”

Except this time, here’s the chorus that is belted out in unison: “Tonight, tonight, who’s gonna host ‘Tonight?'”

Here’s an example of some of the funny lyrics:

Jimmy:

Only you, every night you throw to me, Jay Leno.

In the news all they do is say I’m replacing you, they think I can woo the demo.

Jay:

Tonight, tonight, my ratings were alright…

20 years and I’m still in first place.

Tonight, tonight, I’ve got Fox on the line or maybe I could take take over for Dave?

Together:

Tonight, tonight, why do hey say we fight?

I like you, you like me, we’re OK!

NBC notes “this video marks the first time both shows have collaborated on one piece that aired as a seamless bridge between them.”

Watch the epic video below:

