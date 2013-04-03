Jay Leno And Jimmy Fallon Sing Brilliant Duet About 'Tonight' Show rumours

YouTubeAmid much controversy over the “Tonight” show, NBC released a brilliant video Monday night addressing rumours of who will take over as host of the late night show.
The four-minute video features Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon lip-syncing a duet of a new version of the ballad “Tonight” from “West Side Story.”
Except this time, here’s the chorus that is belted out in unison: “Tonight, tonight, who’s gonna host ‘Tonight?'”
Here’s an example of some of the funny lyrics:
Jimmy:
Only you, every night you throw to me, Jay Leno.
In the news all they do is say I’m replacing you, they think I can woo the demo.
Jay:
Tonight, tonight, my ratings were alright…
20 years and I’m still in first place.
Tonight, tonight, I’ve got Fox on the line or maybe I could take take over for Dave?
Together:
Tonight, tonight, why do hey say we fight?
I like you, you like me, we’re OK!
NBC notes “this video marks the first time both shows have collaborated on one piece that aired as a seamless bridge between them.”
Watch the epic video below:
