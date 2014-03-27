Watch As Jay Leno Takes Home The First McLaren P1 In The US





McLaren of Beverly Hills confirmed today that Jay Leno has taken delivery of the first privately owned McLaren P1 hypercar in the U.S..

Finished in volcano yellow, Leno’s groundbreaking $US1.4 million P1 features state-of-the-art hybrid drive technology and an electronically limited top speed of 217 mph.

The McLaren hypercar also incorporates a litany of technological advancements derived from the company’s championship winning Formula One program.

The former “Tonight Show” host and car fanatic took part in a photo shoot at McLaren of Beverly Hills’ showroom as part of the delivery ceremony. Leno even invited a pair of fans into the dealership to sit in his newest toy.

McLaren Automotive recently announced that it reached profitability a year ahead of schedule on the account of booming P1 sales.

Unfortunately for those who have yet to put in their order, all 375 P1s to be produced have been sold. However, McLaren say that interested buyers are welcome to add their names to a waiting list.

Check out the video of Jay’s new McLaren:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.