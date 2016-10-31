Washington Redskins head coach says he 'didn't know it was possible' for a game to end in a tie after draw against Bengals

Neither the Washington Redskins or Cincinnati Bengals were able to score in overtime in Week 8, and the game ended in a 27-27 tie.

The result apparently even caught Washington head coach Jay Gruden by surprise.

After the game, Gruden admitted he was confused about how to feel, not realising that games could end in a tie if the score remained even after a full overtime period.

Gruden: “I don’t know how to react. I didn’t know it was possible to tie. There was a tie last week I was like ‘how heck did they tie?'”

— Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) October 30, 2016

While the NFL overtime rules can be confusing to some, it’s pretty surprising to hear an NFL coach admit to being bewildered by them.

Both teams had their chances down the stretch. Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 34-yard field goal in overtime that would have won the game. On the ensuing drive, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton fumbled, giving the ball back to Washington, who was unable to score.

Gruden has a point that a tie is an odd result in a game like football, but to not know that a game could end in a tie is an unusual admission.

NOW WATCH: What Tom Brady eats to play pro football at 39 years old



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.