NFL insider Jay Glazer reveals incredible details of FBI's effort to catch international thief behind Tom Brady's missing $500,000 Super Bowl jersey

The curious case of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey keeps getting deeper and stranger.

On Monday, the NFL announced that it had tracked down Brady’s game-worn jersey, which went missing after his victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

NFL security, working with the FBI and the Houston Police Department, found the missing jersey, along with Brady’s missing jersey from Super Bowl 49, in Mexico.

The league said that the jerseys “were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.”

On the FS1 show “Undisputed”, NFL insider Jay Glazer provided additional details about the saga, which he prefaced by saying that if he pitched this story as a screenplay, Hollywood executives would laugh him out of the room for writing something too unbelievable.

Here’s how Glazer explained the situation:

“The FBI, along with NFL security, Patriots security, and Houston P.D., they went through all this video to try and track somebody down. … And they zeroed in on a person of interest. That person of interest, from what I’m told, is an international member of the media. I don’t believe he’s actually a member of the media, but he was posing as a member of the international media.”

This suspect, Glazer reports, has been up to these tricks for years:

“[He] got credentialed, it’s been going on for some time. And he actually, from what I’ve been told, they have him going into the locker room right behind Bill Belichick, as if he’s with the team. Goes in there, loiters around for a little while, and is seen leaving the locker room… with something under his arm.”

After pouring over the video and landing on the person of interest, Glazer says, the investigation had to work with authorities in Mexico in order to get the stolen goods back onto U.S. soil.

From there, the jerseys had to be authenticated in order to confirm that they were legitimately worn by Brady during the Super Bowls. With all of that taken care of, Glazer reports, the jerseys will be returned to the Patriots sometime this week.

But the story doesn’t end here.

Glazer noted that the Denver Broncos also believe that this person of interest may be the person who took Von Miller’s helmet and/or cleats after the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 victory.

After Glazer explained the situation, show host Skip Bayless asked what many have wondered — why did the FBI need to get involved?

Glazer provided two reasons. First, the FBI got involved when the case moved overseas. Second, Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl 51 is, according to Glazer, valued at $US500,000, which was the estimate placed on what the jersey might fetch in an auction. According to Glazer’s sources, the thief may have a slew of other items, meaning the total sum of stolen goods could be worth over a million dollars. Considering how much money was taken overseas, Glazer noted, the FBI had no choice but to get involved.

In the end, the case may be nearing closure, but not all the details have reached the public. Glazer said he was working to track down the video that helped the investigators identify the thief, whose name has not been revealed.

Until that happens, let’s all take some solace that Tom Brady finally his jersey back.

You can see some of Glazers' comments here:

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found in Mexico after it was taken by someone posing as media. via @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/eXB4k0a983

— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 20, 2017

