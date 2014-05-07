An NFL Insider Just Added A Huge Twist To Johnny Manziel's NFL Draft

One of the biggest mysteries of the NFL Draft is figuring out who will draft Johnny Manziel. And now, it looks like Manziel may have to wait a long time to hear his name called on draft night.

While most mock drafts are split on who will draft Manziel, with six different teams mentioned as potential landing spots, the one team mentioned most often is the Cleveland Browns with the fourth pick.

But Jay Glazer of Fox Sports says that is not happening and that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is not pushing for the team to draft Manziel.

“ESPN has reported all night that the Cleveland Browns are taking Johnny Manziel, and I am here to tell you they are not,” said Glazer on Fox Sports Radio. “NFL Network – I know they had come out and said well [owner] Jimmy Haslam has told everybody in the room that he wants it to happen…In fact, it’s the other way. Jimmy Haslam has walked into the Brown’s draft room and said, ‘Hey guys, this is not what I do for a living, it’s what you do for a living. Whatever you do, I trust.'”

What makes this interesting is that while Glazer is one of the top NFL insiders, he also tends to be less active than other draft experts at this time of year because he refuses to participate in all the misinformation that floats around. He even refuses to do mock drafts because he doesn’t want to lie to the fans.

Other than the Browns, the team mentioned most often as a possibility for Manziel is the Oakland Raiders with the fifth pick.

But Todd McShay of ESPN says that is not happening.

“None of the teams in the top ten, outside of Cleveland, plan on drafting Manziel with their original pick,” said McShay on ESPN Radio.

McShay added that “Oakland is not drafting him,” and that he believes the reported interest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “is all a smoke screen,” presumably to try and entice another team to trade up into their spot.

The result could be a deep slide for Manziel.

McShay did mention the St. Louis Rams as a possibility at no. 13 or if they trade the no. 2 pick and move down in the first round with their first pick.

But if the Browns pass (as Glazer says will happen) and if the Raiders pass (as McShay says will happen) the Rams may be Manziel’s last hope until the end of the first round where another team may trade up and use a second first round pick on the polarising quarterback.

It is starting to look like it could be a long night for Manziel.

