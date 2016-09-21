Jay Cutler took himself out of a game with a thumb injury after a brutal interception, and the Bears season is off to a rough start

The Chicago Bears fell to 0-2 on Monday night after losing 29-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just about everything that could go wrong for the Bears did go wrong. The defence was carved up by a rookie quarterback in his second game, the offence had no run game, and the pass game fell apart when they couldn’t connect on deep bombs to receiver Alshon Jeffery.

On top of it all, Jay Cutler pulled himself out of the game with a thumb injury after throwing a brutal interception directly to an Eagles linebacker.

On Tuesday, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun Times reported that Cutler played through ligament damage in his thumb that he suffered in the Bears’ Week 1 loss to the Texans.

Here’s the interception.



Afterward, cameras caught Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee screaming at Cutler, telling him to “wake the f— up.”

Here is the video of McPhee yelling at Jay Cutler. ( Via CSN Chicago) pic.twitter.com/l10p1Nv41R

— Chicago Sports News (@ChiSportUpdates) September 20, 2016

After the game, Cutler addressed media with a protective brace on his thumb and seemed to be aware that something was wrong, admitted he’s “concerned” about the injury.

“I’m concerned,” Cutler said. “As a quarterback, you need your right thumb.”

Cutler shrugged off McPhee’s outburst and then explained his interception (via ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson).

“I couldn’t get as much on it as I wanted to, to put it over the top of that ‘backer. It was unfortunate, hurt the team. I knew I was putting the team, especially the offence, in jeopardy at that point. … I knew my day was done.”

Not everyone was a fan of Cutler pulling himself out of the game. On Tuesday, former NFL safety Ryan Clark ripped Cutler on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike,” saying Cutler gave up on the team.

“This isn’t the first time. We’ve seen [Cutler] do this before. We’ve seen him sit on the sideline himself and take himself out of games. When you take yourself out of a game when it’s going bad, you know what that’s called? It’s called a ‘loser limp.’ … That’s the loser limp. That’s because ‘I’m not playing well, this isn’t going the way I want it to go, there is something a little bit wrong with me, so let’s blame it on that.'”

Cutler finished Monday’s game 12-of-17 for 157 yards with an interception and lost fumble. Once he was out, that left the Bears with Brian Hoyer, who went 9-of-12 for 78 yards, largely in garbage time.

The Bears don’t have a particularly tough schedule, but after two weeks, there’s little to feel positive about. Cutler’s thumb appears seriously injured and if he misses time, he will pass the reins to a quarterback on his fourth team in five years. The Bears have rushed for more yards than only six teams and have an offensive line that seems incapable of protecting the quarterback or creating running lanes. The defence has surrendered 52 total points to teams with first-time starting quarterbacks (Wentz and the Texans’ Brock Osweiler).

There’s plenty of time for the Bears to turn it around, but little evidence to suggest they will be able to.

