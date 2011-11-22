We All Thought We Had The NFC Figured Out, And Then One Enormous Injury Changed Everything

Photo: AP

Everyone was prepped and ready to declare the Chicago Bears the second-best team in the NFC after a convincing win over San Diego yesterday.But then Jay Cutler broke his thumb trying to make a tackle on an interception, and now Chicago looks destined for an early playoff exit.



It’s a huge bummer.

Cutler had been in great form — taking care of the ball while still managing to stretch the field for the first time in his Bears career.

With Cutler at quarterback, Matt Forte in the backfield, and a consistent (but not spectacular) defence, Chicago looked like the league’s most capable challenger to Green Bay.

But now they downgrade to some guy named Caleb Hanie. And that means teams can load up against the run and force a seldom-used backup QB to make game-changing plays.

So now that the Bears are essentially done, who has a chance to knock off the Packers?

The 49ers get by with smoke and mirrors and don’t look to have the explosiveness to score with Green Bay.

The Lions defence is awful and Matthew Stafford has slumped of late.

The Saints tend to abandon the running game and can’t stop anyone.

So who’s left? Does anyone really think the Cowboys, Falcons, or Giants can’t stack up to Aaron Rodgers and Co.?

