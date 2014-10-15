NFL's Highest-Paid Player Calls Surface Tablets 'Knockoff IPads'

Getty Images Bears QB doesn’t know what a Surface tablet is.

Microsoft’s attempt to make its Surface Pro 3 tablets an integral part of the NFL suffered another hiccup this week when Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was asked about using the devices.

According to Jon Greenberg of ESPN.com, while discussing the Bears win over the Atlanta Falcons, Cutler referred to the Surface tablets as “knockoff iPads” despite the immense amount of Surface branding seen on NFL sidelines.

Cutler just called the Microsoft Surface on sidelines “knockoff iPads.”

Greenberg went on to clarify that Cutler, the highest-paid player in the NFL, did say the Surface tablets “work great” but that he just didn’t know what they were called or who made them.

After paying the NFL $US400 million to make the Surface tablet “The Official Tablet of the NFL,” Microsoft ran into a similar problem with network announcers who had trouble identifying the new technology. However, after some coaching from Microsoft, that problem has apparently been corrected.

As for Cutler and other players, if only there was a way for Microsoft to make it clear on the sideline what the tablets are called and who makes them. Oh wait…

AP Microsoft Surface Tablets on the sideline during an NFL game.

