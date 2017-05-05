Jay Cutler is joining Fox as a broadcaster, but one detail seemingly leaves the door open for a return to the NFL

Jay Cutler is becoming a broadcaster, but one interesting detail may mean that Cutler is not ready to retire from playing football in the NFL.

Cutler is joining Fox as a broadcaster for their NFL coverage, according to several reports, including Peter Schrager of Fox.

Cutler, who played 11 years in the NFL and the last eight seasons with the Chicago Bears, had initially said that he would like to play in 2017. However, as he remained unsigned following the draft, reports emerged that he had auditioned for a position with Fox.

While Cutler is going to work as a broadcaster, his position could make it easier to return to the NFL if he desires.

According to ESPN, Cutler will initially work in a three-person booth as a second colour commentator in order to adjust to the new position.

However, by working in a three-person booth, it conceivably would make it easier for Cutler to leave the booth without causing a major shakeup in game assignments for Fox. If a team were lose a starting quarterback due to injury, Cutler could become a replacement option.

