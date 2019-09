This is getting ridiculous.



Jay Cutler is the third quarterback of the day to go out of the game with a concussion. Cutler got hit hard, and late by Tim Dobbins. He went back in the game, but now he is reportedly out for the remainder with a concussion.

Here’s the hit which Dobbins was penalised for via SBNation:

Photo: SBNation

