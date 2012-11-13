Three Quarterbacks Suffered Concussions Yesterday After Brutal Hits

Three starting quarterbacks went out with concussions yesterday. After some hard hits, Michael Vick, Alex Smith, and Jay Cutler all sat out for the rest of their games.



First, it was Michael Vick. Vick got his head slammed into the ground a couple of times and was finally pulled out of the game:



Then it was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith. Smith came out of the game after this helmet to helmet hit:

Photo: @BigLeadSports

Then, in the Sunday night game Jay Cutler got rocked by Tim Dobbins. Cutler played two more series after this illegal hit before he was finally taken out for the game:

Photo: SBNation

The Eagles and the Bears both lost, while the 49ers tied (we’re not kidding).

We’ll update you on the status of these players for next week’s games when we know more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.