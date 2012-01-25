Jay Cutler Is Annoyed With All The People Hating On His And K-Cav's Baby Announcement

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced yesterday that they are expecting their first baby.



The couple has been through trying times. They were engaged, and then they weren’t engaged, and then they were working things out, and now, they’re engaged, and pregnant.

And the responses to their child announcement were not all “Congratulations!” Many people are throwing jabs at Cutler and Cavallari, saying the pregnancy was unplanned, and calling Cutler out for dumping Cavallari last summer.

So Cutler took to Twitter to let the haters know, he wasn’t happy:

