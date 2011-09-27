Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Are 'Working Things Out'

Photo: AP

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler called off their engagement back in July, but according to People, they are back to ‘working things out.’Cavallari was apparently devastated the pair broke up.



A source told People:

“They’re not officially back together but they’re definitely talking and figuring things out.”

Since Cutler is busy with football, and Cavallari is busy with “Dancing With The Stars,” the two haven’t seen each other but have been talking a lot.

