A Miami Dolphins Player Explained Why Jay Cutler Has Thrown So Many Interceptions This Season

The Chicago Bears fell to 3-4 on Sunday with a 27-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The trouble began for the Bears in the second quarter when, trailing 7-0, Jay Cutler targeted a long pass to wide receiver Brandon Marshall. The pass was picked off by Dolphins safety Rashad Jones who returned the interception for 50 yards.

On the ensuing Dolphins drive, quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown to Mike Wallace, giving the Dolphins a 14-0 lead.

After the game, Jones commented on the interception and explained how he the Dolphins prepared for Cutler and the Bears:

“After watching film all week we saw [Cutler] was looking where he threw the ball. He was always looking at his receivers and never looking off.”

In Week 6, after the Bears lost to the Packers, Packers cornerback Tramon Williams said that in the Packers’ film studies, they found the Bears to be repetitive and predictable in their formations. For instance, if the Bears lined up in a particular formation, they tended to throw the ball to the same place. Williams was able to recognise one of those formations and tip a pass to a Packers defender. Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass on the ensuing drive.

Cutler’s interceptions have been a recurring problem this season. Though his QB rating and completion percentage are up from last year, Cutler is tied for third in the NFL in interceptions with seven on the season. If he continues at that rate, he’d finish with 16 on the season, his most in four years.

After the loss to the Dolphins, Brandon Marshall expressed frustration with the team, and seemed to take a shot at Cutler and the offensive game plan:

“Same mistakes, same mistakes, same mistakes. We’ve got to protect the football. We’ve got to protect the football. We’ve got to execute the game plan. We’ve got to adjust when things don’t go as we saw on the film. We’ve got Alshon Jeffery, Martellus Bennett, Matt Forte. We’ve got a stud offensive line. We’ve got a great, great group of guys, and this is unacceptable.”

The Bears have denied turmoil in their locker room, but with games against New England and Green Bay coming up in the next two weeks, the Bears might continue to struggle and unearth internal problems with the team.

