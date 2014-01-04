CHART: Jay Cutler Is Now The Highest-Paid Player In The NFL

It will be several years before we know how much of the new 7-year, $US126 million contract Jay Cutler will receive from the Bears as only $US54 million is guaranteed. However, as of now, we do know that Cutler is the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Cutler’s will have a base salary of $US22.5 million in 2014 according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com. If the 2014 season started today, that would be the highest salary in the NFL by a wide margin, easily outpacing Eli Manning who is scheduled to make $US15.2 million next season.

Cutler’s deal does not have a signing bonus, so his $US22.5 million salary will also be his salary cap hit. However, his cap hit would still be the highest in the NFL, just edging out Ndamukong Suh, who will have a cap hit of $US22.4 million in 2014. Here are the 20 largest salary cap hits for the 2014 season as of now.

Salary data via Spotrac.com

