Jay Carney's Greatest Hits

In a surprising announcement Friday afternoon, President Barack Obama revealed that White House Press Secretary Jay Carney resigned after serving as the top presidential mouthpiece for more than three years.

During his time at the White House, Carney earned a reputation for skillfully dodging and weaving when confronted by aggressive questions from the White House press corps. But Carney avoided gaining a reputation for lashing out at reporters. Nonetheless, over the years he has accumulated his feistier moments. Here at Business Insider, we gathered some of Carney’s top clips and testiest exchanges.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In November 2013, Carney aggressively pushed back against ABC News White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl by mocking Karl’s animated tone and gestures:

In September 2013, Carney challenged Fox News Chief White House Correspondent Ed Henry to a “Crossfire” debate on the debt ceiling. “We’re going to do this on ‘Crossfire’ one day, I promise. And let’s be clear: You’ll be on one side and I’ll be on another,” Carney told Henry. “We need to help you with your facts.” Watch below:

Carney often feuded with Henry. In an exchange over press access in January 2014, Carney interrupted Henry by insisting, “And you’re leaving out that word for word, minute for minute, question for question, this President has answered more questions from the free and independent press, or at least as many as his predecessors.” Watch below:

Press access is one of the issues Carney has been challenged on most in his daily briefings. Here in December 2013, the entire White House press corps staged a “revolt” against the White House’s restrictions of independent photographers from official events:

Carney had a particularly tense exchange with Karl in April 2014 on the latest revelations surrounding the 2012 attack against the American diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Of course, Carney also has a life outside of the White House briefing room. One of the most memorable moments during his run as press secretary came last week when he introduced his favourite band, Guided by Voices, at a concert:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.