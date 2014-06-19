Obama's Top Spokesman Just Did His Final Briefing, And He Came Out To A Song From His Favourite Band

Outgoing White House press secretary Jay Carney conducted the final briefing of his tenure in the Obama administration, about three weeks after President Barack Obama announced he would step down.

Carney walked into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room to the tune of the song “Motor Away” by Guided By Voices, Carney’s favourite band.

“Now that is some good rock and roll,” Carney said.

Carney will hand the reigns to current deputy Josh Earnest, who he said was “more ready” than anyone to take the job. He also reflected fondly on his time as press secretary, thanking everyone from the president, to fellow members of the communications team, and the U.S. Secret Service.

“I’ve loved every minute. Even the many minutes of many days I’ve spent in this room,” Carney said. “This has been an extraordinary experience.”

SiriusXM’s Jared Rizzi has video of Carney’s introduction:

