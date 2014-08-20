Jay Carney May Still Be In The Running For Apple's Top PR Job

Apple is looking for a new head of communications, and former White House press secretary Jay Carney is once again rumoured to be under consideration for the position.

The latest murmurs come from Kara Swisher’s post on David Plouffe joining Uber. Swisher insists Carney “is still in the running to take over the top comms job at Apple.”

Swisher has made this claim before. In July, she suggested Carney’s name was being “bandied about” for the Apple job.

Veteran Apple reporter Jim Dalrymple refuted that claim shortly after Swisher made it in July.

Dalrymple said Tim Cook “had never even met” Carney.

Given Kara’s latest report, however, Cook and Carney may be headed for a meeting soon.

