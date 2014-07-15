Former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney Could Be Apple's Next PR Boss

Apple is in the process of hiring a new PR boss, and Barack Obama’s former press secretary could be the one.

Two months ago Apple’s communications leader, Katie Cotton, announced that she was leaving the company. Since then Apple has been searching for her replacement, and a Re/Code article out today suggests that Jay Carney, who recently stepped down as Obama’s press secretary, is one of the people in the running for the job.

Carney is also in the running as Uber’s head of PR, according to Swisher’s report.

Before joining the Obama administration, Carney was Time’s Washington bureau chief. He’s reported for Time in Moscow (during the collapse of the U.S.S.R.) and worked as a reporter at The Miami Herald.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.