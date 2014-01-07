White House Press Secretary Jay Carney Has A New Beard

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney strode to the podium Monday sporting some new stubble:
White House sec. Jay Carney rocks lumberjack-chic at the year’s first press conference #beard VIDEO: https://t.co/UlhvV9Ya9r
— NowThis News (@nowthisnews) January 6, 2014
“My wife says she likes it, so there,” Carney said, in response to the question, “What happened [to your face]?”
