Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws' was released 41 years ago today -- watch the original 1975 trailer

Graham Flanagan

Steven Spielberg’s box office blockbuster “Jaws” just turned 41 years old. The masterpiece originally hit theatres on June 20, 1975 and immediately changed the Hollywood landscape.

After the film’s success, movie studios focused their efforts on creating summer “tentpole” releases, with buzz fuelled by expensive marketing campaigns and unconventionally wide theatrical releases.

