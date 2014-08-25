A Real-Time Sleep Chart Shows The Napa Valley Earthquake Woke Almost Everyone Up

Jawbone, maker of the UP fitness and sleep tracker, put together a chart after a 6.0 earthquake struck California’s Napa Region Sunday morning.

The earthquake was the area’s biggest in 25 years and, according to Jawbone’s real-time sleep chart, 93% of residents woke up to a rumble at 3:20 AM.

Jawbone Jawbone’s real-time sleep chart during the Napa earthquake.

