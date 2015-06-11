Jawbone just sued Fitbit again and is now trying to stop sales of its biggest rival

Getty Images Jawbone CEO and co-founder Hosain Rahman

Jawbone on Wednesday filed another lawsuit against rival tracking device maker Fitbit, the second time in two weeks.

This latest suit seeks a sales injunction against Fitbit trackers, claiming that Fitbit infringed on Jawbone patents, including a “wellness application using data from a data-capable band,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Jawbone is even planning to take its complaints to the International Trade Commission, which, if successful, could lead to a ban preventing Fitbit from getting its products or parts into the US, the WSJ said.

Fitbit said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal that it plans to “vigorously defend itself against these allegations.”

“Fitbit has no need to take information from Jawbone or any other company,” the company said. “We are unaware of any confidential or proprietary information of Jawbone in our possession.”

At the end of May, Jawbone sued Fitbit, alleging it had poached Jawbone employees who downloaded confidential information before leaving for Fitbit.

Jawbone ran into trouble around the release of its UP3 band, which was delayed, though the company’s chances started to look up after Apple announced it would start stocking Jawbone products in its stores this summer. The company raised $US300 million (£194 million) from BlackRock in February, but according to Bloomberg View this was a loan, not an equity investment. If the Jawbone sells, Blackrock will get paid before earlier investors.

Fitbit is preparing to go public, having reported profits of $US132 million (around £85 million) from operations, on revenue of $US745 million (around £480 million) in 2014.

Business Insider has reached out to both companies for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.