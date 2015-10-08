Jawbone's CEO sees a future where tiny sensors travel in your blood

Jawbone is known for creating a fitness tracker on your wrist, but its CEO Hosain Rahman sees a future where wearables are actually inside your body.

“The first thing you have to crack though is actually getting people to wear it,” Rahman said onstage at the Code/Mobile conference in Half Moon Bay, California.

“If you can keep it on all the time, the amount of information you get about the user is staggering.”

Most of that information still only scratches the surface of what sensors can do. The fitness trackers on people’s wrists all track basics like steps, sleep, and heart rate, but that’s a small slice of people’s overall health.

Instead of implanting chips in our brain (or any other cyborg fantasy), Rahman sees a vision of the future where sensors are ingested. Some will “pass through you” — as Rahman put it eloquently — but others could stay in your bloodstream and monitor things like your circulation.

“There’s a lot of innovation to be had,” Rahman said.

That innovation shouldn’t be limited to how or where these computers sense information either. All of this new data should be able to trigger actions in the environment around you, Rahman said.

“I can tell if you’re in a car and your blood alcohol content is too high, and I can say, shut off the car,” Rahman said.

