Two Miami Football Players Kicked Off Team For Allegedly Assaulting A 17-Year-Old Girl

Two University of Miami linebackers, JaWand Blue and Alex Figueroa, were kicked off the football team and suspended from school following their arrests Tuesday on charges of sexual battery, the Palm Beach Post reports.

According to a police report, in the early morning hours of July 5, the two men had oral, vaginal, and anal sex with a 17-year-old University of Miami student, who was “physically helpless to resist.”

Both men “admitted to performing sexual acts on the victim without her consent,” according to the police report.

“Earlier today, I permanently dismissed JaWand Blue and Alexander Figueroa from the UM football team,” Miami AD Blake James said in a statement. “The University has also suspended the students from school and barred them from all campus facilities while the University conducts an internal investigation and continues to cooperate with local law enforcement.”

