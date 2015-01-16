21 Jaw-Dropping Photos Of The US Coast Guard In Alaska

Don Kluting/Sitka Mountain Rescue/US Coast Guard A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka, Alaska, lands on a beach near the 50-foot fishing vessel Mirage April 21, 2014.

Alaska is the final frontier of the US.

Sparsely populated, disconnected from the contiguous United States, subjected to a harsh Arctic climate, and almost unimaginably vast, the mere mention of Alaska conjures images of forbidding wilderness. But it’s in these conditions that the US Coast Guard in Alaska must operate.

Dedicated to patrolling along Alaska’s territorial waters, coming to the aid of damaged vessels, breaking through the routine sea ice blocking ports, and carrying out scientific studies, the Coast Guard has its work cut out for it in Alaska.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.