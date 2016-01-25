Incredible photos from space of huge winter storm Jonas

Scott Kelly/NASA Winer storm Jonas from the International Space Station.

Between January 20 and 24, NASA published photos taken from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) satellite of the massive blizzard that paralysed Washington, New York, and other northeastern US cities.

By midnight on Saturday, New York City experienced its second-biggest storm ever with 26.8 inches of snowfall. The record was set in 2006 with 26.9 inches.

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly also shared pictures of winter storm Jonas from the International Space Station on Instagram and Twitter.

