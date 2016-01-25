Incredible photos from space of huge winter storm Jonas

Amanda Macias
Jonas spaceScott Kelly/NASAWiner storm Jonas from the International Space Station.

Between January 20 and 24, NASA published photos taken from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) satellite of the massive blizzard that paralysed Washington, New York, and other northeastern US cities.

By midnight on Saturday, New York City experienced its second-biggest storm ever with 26.8 inches of snowfall. The record was set in 2006 with 26.9 inches.

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly also shared pictures of winter storm Jonas from the International Space Station on Instagram and Twitter.

This photo from January 20, at 2:30 p.m. EST shows the storm moving over the Rockies and southern Great Lakes states.

NASA

Source: NASA Goddard Rapid Response

Satellite image from January 21, at 10:00 a.m. EST, shows the upcoming blizzard brewing:

NASA

Source: NOAA/NASA

Here's another satellite picture of the approaching blizzard taken around 2:35 a.m. EST on January 22, 2016.

NASA

Source: NOAA/NASA

NASA

Source: NASA/Goddard/Suomi NPP/VIIRS

NASA

Source: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Here's a photo taken by astronaut Scott Kelly from the International Space Station:

'As #blizzard2016 passes over #Chicago, the #EastCoast seen in distance clearly has a long way to go,' Kelly wrote.

A rare thunderstorm is visible in this photo from Kelly:

'#Blizzard2016 gave us an impressive view below. Stay warm! #GoodNight from @iss,' Kelly wrote.

'#blizzard2016 clearly seen off the #EastCoast as the sun begins to rise. Hope all OK,' Kelly wrote.

'From #Chicago to #NYC and #DC the skies looked clear this morning,' Kelly wrote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.