Incredible photos from space of huge winter storm Jonas

Scott Kelly/NASAWiner storm Jonas from the International Space Station.
Between January 20 and 24, NASA published photos taken from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) satellite of the massive blizzard that paralysed Washington, New York, and other northeastern US cities.
By midnight on Saturday, New York City experienced its second-biggest storm ever with 26.8 inches of snowfall. The record was set in 2006 with 26.9 inches.
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly also shared pictures of winter storm Jonas from the International Space Station on Instagram and Twitter.
This photo from January 20, at 2:30 p.m. EST shows the storm moving over the Rockies and southern Great Lakes states.
Here's another satellite picture of the approaching blizzard taken around 2:35 a.m. EST on January 22, 2016.
'As #blizzard2016 passes over #Chicago, the #EastCoast seen in distance clearly has a long way to go,' Kelly wrote.
'#blizzard2016 clearly seen off the #EastCoast as the sun begins to rise. Hope all OK,' Kelly wrote.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.