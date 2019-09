Super Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, made landfall in the Philippines on Friday.

Since then more than 600,000 people have been displaced. And the death toll in one coastal city alone is feared to be as many as 10,000 people.

To put the storm’s enormity into perspective, check out this map via the Red Cross:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.